Trump centers himself, attacks Obama in tribute post to Rev. Jesse Jackson

President Donald Trump paid tribute to the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., following the civil rights icon’s death on Tuesday, calling him a “good man.” However, in true Trump fashion, the president used the Truth Social post to tout his perceived accomplishments in the Black community, while attacking former President Barack Obama and denying that he is a racist.

“The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and “street smarts.” He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people!” Trump wrote on Tuesday morning.

“Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way. I provided office space for him and his Rainbow Coalition, for years, in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street,” he continued.

Trump listed off actions he’s taken as president to support Black communities, including HBCU funding and the 2018 legislation he signed into law, the First Step Act, which reformed federal sentencing.

“[I] Responded to [Jackson’s] request for help in getting CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM passed and signed, when no other President would even try; Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved, but also, which other Presidents would not do,” wrote the president. “Responded to Jesse’s support for Opportunity Zones, the single most successful economic development package yet approved for Black business men/women, and much more.”

Some of Trump’s claims were over-exaggerated. While Trump supported funding HBCUs, most recently last year’s one-time contribution of $435 million, none of it was permanent or “long-term.” Funding for HBCUs is annually appropriated by Congress. As for Opportunity Zones, a tax-incentive program to encourage investment in the redevelopment of Black and low-income communities, the Trump initiative spearheaded by Republican Senator Tim Scott was largely seen as a failure.

Trump concluded his tribute to Jackson by calling him a “force of nature,” but not without using the opportunity to take a dig at Obama, his predecessor and longtime political foe.

“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand,” said Trump. “He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed!”

While it is true that Jackson and Obama’s relationship was complex, as the civil rights icon criticized America’s first Black president for “talking down to Black people” before Obama’s historic election in 2008, Jackson supported his campaign and was brought to tears on the night he was elected.

“I’m a long-standing supporter [of Obama] and because of my commitment to what he represents and the campaign, I was quick to apologize for any offense or any harm or hurt,” Jackson said in 2008.

Trump’s dig at Obama comes nearly two weeks after the president posted a video that contained a racist image depicting Barack and Michelle as apes. The president eventually deleted the post after public backlash, but has refused to apologize.