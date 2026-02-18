Cardi B plans on removing some of her butt implants

Cardi B is over her butt implants. Recently, during a Los Angeles stop of her “Little Miss Drama” tour, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed that her plans for after the tour include a trip to Colombia and removing more of her butt implants.

Her announcement came moments after R&B singer Kehlani, who made a guest appearance during the show, praised Cardi’s figure.

“You have so much ass,” the “Folded” singer exclaimed in a moment backstage after the show. To which Cardi B unapologetically declared: “”After this tour, I’m taking some out.”

“After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nothing. I’m taking this ass out,” she continued.

Though the “Am I The Drama” rapper will have to wait until after her tour wraps on April 17, this is not the first time she’s opened up about her plastic surgery. In 2024, the mother of 4 revealed that she underwent surgery to remove more of her previous butt injections.

“In January right after I shot ‘Like What,’ I went and got surgery,” the rapper said on Instagram Live in Sept 2024. “I got some more butt injections removed because you know it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed.”

However, her candid confession came two years after announcing that she had removed 95% of her biopolymer injections, a non-FDA-approved silicone-based injection, that she had done for $800 in someone’s basement at 21 years old.

“It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days,” she told GQ in 2018 explaining how her experience as a dancer and cheating boyfriend inspired her to get the butt enhancements.

“I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an a— so young boys would be like, ‘Look at your flat a—. You ain’t got no titties.’ And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped,” she said in a 2021 conversation with Mariah Carey for Interview magazine. “When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone. When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my a— done.”

Though she’s had her fair share of cosmetic procedures, Cardi B cautions her fans, especially her young fans, about plastic surgery while reflecting on the “crazy experience” of getting her injections removed.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to a— shots, DON’T!” she stressed, per People magazine. “When it comes to BBLs [Brazilian Butt Lifts], if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right…If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”