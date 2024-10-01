Cardi B got another round of butt injections removed, and she’s not the only one

Cardi B provided an update on her butt injection removal process amid a growing trend toward sleeker silhouettes.

Kay Wicker
Oct 1, 2024
Cardi B, Cardi B butt injections removal, plastic surgery trends, theGrio.com
Cardi B attends the Mugler Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

After updating fans on how she’s approaching postpartum fitness differently the third time around, Cardi B has provided an update on her butt injection reversals.

In a recent Instagram Live, the rapper and mom of three, who gave birth in September, shared that she went under the knife earlier this year.

“In January, right after I shot ‘Like What,’ I went and got surgery. I got some more butt injections removed. Because, you know, it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed. I got some of my butt injections removed. And I also went to fix, like, you know, certain things [with] my fibrosis,” said Cardi, per People magazine.

The “Bongos” rapper shared during a prior Instagram Live in December 2022 that she had 95 percent of previously injected biopolymers removed from her buttocks that August. Biopolymers are silicone shots that Cardi told GQ she got in a 2014 basement procedure for $800.

However, Cardi B is far from the only one having her plastic surgery reversed. Several well-known women, including Blac Chyna, Ayesha Curry, and SZA, have also recently opened up about having removals and undergoing procedure reversals. Plastic surgeons are also noticing a significant pivot in what patients desire.

According to a recent report by the American Society of Plastic Surgery, “2023 saw continued movement toward a more natural and athletic physique.” The organization has dubbed the latest trending aesthetic the “Ballet Body.”

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Cardi B admits she regrets her ex from Paris

Lifestyle

Cardi B is taking a new approach to postpartum after giving birth to her 3rd child

Lifestyle

Cardi B announces arrival of second baby girl

Lifestyle

theGrio Style Guide: Celebrities talk cosmetic surgeries, SZA for SKIMS, and how Yara Shahidi uses fashion

Lifestyle

Nicki Minaj reveals plastic surgery regrets 

Entertainment

Watch your favorite horror classics with ‘HalloQueen’ Janelle Monáe, host of AMC’s ‘FearFest’

Lifestyle

Marlon Wayans condemns Boosie Badazz’s remarks about his queer daughter while ‘holding space’ for him and his family

Lifestyle

Beyoncé flaunts her ‘Levii’s Jeans’ in new campaign

Increasingly, more patients are opting for procedures with “thinness” in mind, a reversal of the Brazilian Butt Lifts and extreme augmentations that became the all the rage over the last decade or more. Last year, the organization reported, liposuction remained the most in-demand procedure, with almost 350,000 procedures performed, accounting for a seven percent rise from 2022. While breast augmentation saw a two percent rise and breast lifts grew seven percent, breast implant removals increased by nine percent.

Trends in body aesthetics are ever-changing. This data arrives amid a rise in the availability and use of GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, which many in Hollywood and beyond have been flocking to in droves for their weight loss potential. Experts and physicians agree that the growing popularity of the drugs are driving the change in trends.

Speaking to the Washington Post, nutritionist Kera Nyemb-Diop said it feels like society is “moving backwards.”

“Women’s bodies in society are products, and like any products on the market, they have a cycle: from the beginning and then they become mature,” Nyemb-Diop told the publication. “And I think the ‘BBL body’ was mature.”

She added, ”the cycle was ready to bring in another body — and at the same time, Ozempic was there.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Cardi B admits she regrets her ex from Paris

Cardi B admits she regrets her ex from Paris

By TheGrio

A Black mother’s ‘preventable’ death following a complication becomes first linked to abortion ban

A Black mother’s ‘preventable’ death following a complication becomes first linked to abortion ban

By TheGrio

A news site that covers Haitian Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

A news site that covers Haitian Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

By TheGrio

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs impregnated woman after sexual assault, new lawsuit claims

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs impregnated woman after sexual assault, new lawsuit claims

By TheGrio

Kim Kardashian Threatens Legal Action After Twitter User Accuses Her of Being Involved In The Diddy Case

Kim Kardashian Threatens Legal Action After Twitter User Accuses Her of Being Involved In The Diddy Case

By Bounding Into Comics

Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, Updates Fans After Fracturing Her Pelvis – ‘Healed By The Grace Of God’

Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, Updates Fans After Fracturing Her Pelvis – ‘Healed By The Grace Of God’

By TheMix.net

Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest Bodycam Footage Won’t Be Released

Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest Bodycam Footage Won’t Be Released

By TheMix.net

Bond Girl Ana de Armas Joins the Ranks Of Celebrities Fleeing Hollywood for Greener Pastures

Bond Girl Ana de Armas Joins the Ranks Of Celebrities Fleeing Hollywood for Greener Pastures

By TheMix.net

Dachshund Puppy Develops Serious Vaccine Reaction Minutes After Getting Booster Shots

Dachshund Puppy Develops Serious Vaccine Reaction Minutes After Getting Booster Shots

By Rocky Kanaka