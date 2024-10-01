Cardi B got another round of butt injections removed, and she’s not the only one

After updating fans on how she’s approaching postpartum fitness differently the third time around, Cardi B has provided an update on her butt injection reversals.

In a recent Instagram Live, the rapper and mom of three, who gave birth in September, shared that she went under the knife earlier this year.

“In January, right after I shot ‘Like What,’ I went and got surgery. I got some more butt injections removed. Because, you know, it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed. I got some of my butt injections removed. And I also went to fix, like, you know, certain things [with] my fibrosis,” said Cardi, per People magazine.

The “Bongos” rapper shared during a prior Instagram Live in December 2022 that she had 95 percent of previously injected biopolymers removed from her buttocks that August. Biopolymers are silicone shots that Cardi told GQ she got in a 2014 basement procedure for $800.

However, Cardi B is far from the only one having her plastic surgery reversed. Several well-known women, including Blac Chyna, Ayesha Curry, and SZA, have also recently opened up about having removals and undergoing procedure reversals. Plastic surgeons are also noticing a significant pivot in what patients desire.

According to a recent report by the American Society of Plastic Surgery, “2023 saw continued movement toward a more natural and athletic physique.” The organization has dubbed the latest trending aesthetic the “Ballet Body.”

Increasingly, more patients are opting for procedures with “thinness” in mind, a reversal of the Brazilian Butt Lifts and extreme augmentations that became the all the rage over the last decade or more. Last year, the organization reported, liposuction remained the most in-demand procedure, with almost 350,000 procedures performed, accounting for a seven percent rise from 2022. While breast augmentation saw a two percent rise and breast lifts grew seven percent, breast implant removals increased by nine percent.

Trends in body aesthetics are ever-changing. This data arrives amid a rise in the availability and use of GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, which many in Hollywood and beyond have been flocking to in droves for their weight loss potential. Experts and physicians agree that the growing popularity of the drugs are driving the change in trends.

Speaking to the Washington Post, nutritionist Kera Nyemb-Diop said it feels like society is “moving backwards.”

“Women’s bodies in society are products, and like any products on the market, they have a cycle: from the beginning and then they become mature,” Nyemb-Diop told the publication. “And I think the ‘BBL body’ was mature.”

She added, ”the cycle was ready to bring in another body — and at the same time, Ozempic was there.”