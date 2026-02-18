Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox set to return to ‘The Young and the Restless’

Yes, “The Young and the Restless,” the show many of us knew as our grandma’s or auntie’s “stories,” is still airing new episodes. And now, two of the series’ favorites are returning to the long-running soap opera.

Vivica A. Fox and Shemar Moore will be returning to the show this spring. According to CBS, which announced the news this week, Moore will reprise his role as Malcolm Winters, and Fox will bring back her character, Dr. Stephanie Simmons.

“Malcolm Winters and Dr. Stephanie Simmons’ surprising return will have shocking and lasting implications for the residents of Genoa City,” the network described as reported by People magazine.

Moore’s stint on “The Young and the Restless” ran from 1994 to 2005. Since then, the “S.W.A.T” actor made appearances on the show in 2014, 2019, and 2023 for the soap opera’s 50th anniversary. However, Fox’s return marks her first appearance on the show since 1995.

In light of the news, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

“SURPRISE Dawlings! Ya gurl @msvfox & @shemarfmoore are returning to @youngandtherestlesscbs as Dr Stephanie Simmons & Malcolm! Much LUV to @youngandrestlesscbs for this AMAZING reunion,” she wrote.

Moore and Fox’s “The Young and the Restless” reunion will reportedly air in April 2026.