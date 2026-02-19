Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’ crew are back in new Season 2, Part 2 trailer

It has been six months since “Beauty in Black” fans have heard from Kimmie, Mallory, Jules, Roy, and the Bellaire crew. And today, Netflix finally gave viewers an update on the Tyler Perry production with the premiere of the official trailer for Season 2, part 2, which is set to air on the streaming platform on March 19.

Leaving viewers at the edge of their seats, the trailer catapults fans back into the ruthless, backstabbing world of the Bellaire family business as Kimmie, played by Taylor Polidore Williams, navigates the transition from an unassuming sex worker to the boss of the many people who once controlled her.

“Kimmie wants to be seen as legitimate,” Williams told Tudum, reflecting on her character. “She is done proving she belongs, and she’s claiming her place. Doubt definitely fuels her. The difference now is that she understands the cost of power, and she confidently chooses it anyway.”

While Williams’ character continues to navigate uncertainty, Crystal Stewart, who plays the poised (and lowkey power-hungry) Mallory, says part 2 unveils a “different side” to her character.

“You definitely see… a more strategic, emotionally layered version of her,” the actress shared. “Her relationship with Roy becomes darker, more complicated, and much more dangerous. Mallory didn’t marry Roy out of weakness; she married him with intention.”

Last year, in an interview with theGrio, Williams teased that Kimmie’s future looks “promising, dangerous, and unexpected,” as she reflected on the unexpected similarities she shares with her character.

“I feel like Kimmie and I are very different in a lot of ways,” she shared. “But I do think the protector aspect of Kimmy is something that resonates deeply with me. I’m a big sister, but I’m also an advocate for young people, for children’s rights. I’m a court-appointed advocate for youth and foster care. So when it comes to speaking up for people, particularly people I care about, or groups that have been marginalized, I take that very seriously. And I think in the same vein as Kimmie, it’s easier for me to fight for others than to fight for myself.”

Last year, Tyler Perry’s “Beauty In Black” was renewed for a third and final season. Until then, fans can catch up on all the beloved drama streaming now on Netflix.