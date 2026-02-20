Mayweather back? Floyd Mayweather Jr. to reportedly unretire after Tyson exhibition fight

Floyd Mayweather is set to turn 49 in a couple of days, but the undefeated Hall of Fame boxer has a big announcement of his own: he’s stepping out of retirement.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather said in a statement to ESPN. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards — no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event — then my events. And I plan to keep doing it with my global media partner, CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.”

Mayweather retired from professional fights at the age of 40 following his August 2017 knockout victory over MMA star Conor McGregor to run his record to 50-0. He’s remained active over the years, fighting in exhibition matches against the likes of Logan Paul and John Gotti III.

He has another one coming up this spring vs. Mike Tyson, with the fight reportedly taking place in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but no network has been announced to carry it, nor has an official date been set.

“Signing Floyd Mayweather to un-retire after he captures another world-wide audience with his Mike Tyson match-up, highlights our commitment to providing our global audience with the most high-profile fighters in the sport,” Richard and Craig Miele, co-founders of CSI Sports™/FIGHT SPORTS®., said in a statement. “Floyd will once again continue to dominate boxing with the biggest audience and highest gross events of all time, and we are proud and privileged to be able to do with our global team at CSI Sports™/FIGHT SPORTS®. We look forward to even more announcements that will excite fans and continue to build the sport in 2026!”

What Mayweather’s expectations are after nearly nine years away from fighting pros is to be determined. He recently made headlines by suing Showtime, claiming he’s owed “at least” $340 million from his reported $1.2 billion in career fight purses.

Still, with the return of old rival Manny Pacquiao, some could clamor for a rematch between the two. Their first fight set PPV and box-office records for the state of Nevada.