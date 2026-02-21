Tyler Perry’s ‘Joe’s College Road Trip’ hits No. 1 on Netflix

Tyler Perry’s grip on the streaming world remains as tight as ever.

The actor/director/producer’s latest project, “Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip,” officially debuted at the top of the Netflix English film list this week, proving that the creator’s formula for family, humor, and heart continues to resonate with a massive global audience.

Between February 9 and February 15, the film racked up 12.5 million views. While the figure might seem modest compared to some of the platform’s massive action blockbusters, the numbers are significant in context. It currently stands as the biggest opening for a Netflix comedy film this year.

In this new installment, Perry steps away from the iconic wig of Madea to center on her loud, stubborn, and perpetually chaotic brother, Joe. The story follows Joe as he takes his grandson B.J., played by Jermaine Harris, on a cross-country trek to visit a potential college. What is intended to be a simple rite of passage quickly devolves into a series of mishaps and quintessential Perry-style shenanigans.

The film’s success highlights the enduring power of Black-led comedies in the streaming era. For decades, Perry has built an empire on the idea that stories centered on Black family dynamics—even the messy, loud, and exaggerated ones—have a built-in audience that traditional Hollywood studios often underserve. By placing a multigenerational story at the forefront, the film taps into a cultural familiarity that has become a staple of Perry’s brand.

TheGrio recently spoke with actress Amber Reign Smith, who plays Destiny in the film, about the significance of joining the Perry universe. During the interview earlier this month, Smith reflected on the energy on set and the importance of bringing these specific, relatable characters to a global stage like Netflix. Her character adds another layer to the road trip’s dynamics, helping to balance Joe’s abrasive humor with the perspectives of a younger generation.

While “Joe’s College Road Trip” dominated the film charts, it wasn’t the only hit keeping viewers glued to their screens. On the television side, “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4 continues to hold its own at No. 1, showing a strong appetite for legal dramas alongside the week’s comedic offerings.

The film’s success suggests that Perry’s move toward more character-focused spin-offs within his established franchise is a winning strategy. As the industry continues to shift, the consistent performance of his work underscores the commercial viability of Black storytelling.

Looking ahead, the performance of “Joe’s College Road Trip” likely paves the way for more Joe-centered narratives, proving that there is plenty of room for the rest of the family to shine outside of Madea’s shadow. For fans, it’s a sign that the road trips, the lessons, and the laughs are far from over.