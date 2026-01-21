Lizzo is planning to bring the laughs to Netflix’s comedy festival

Lizzo is gearing up to have the last laugh with Netflix.

The 37-year-old R&B star will bring both music and comedy to the stage as she hosts a comedy showcase during “Netflix Is a Joke Fest” in Los Angeles this May.

“I got everybody & they mama on this show @netflixisajoke takes over Los Angeles May 4–10 Tickets on sale Friday, Jan 23rd @ 10AM PT,” the “Truth Hurts” singer wrote in the caption of an Instagram post announcing the festival.

The post included a photo of the star wearing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired platinum blonde wig and a black sleeveless dress with a bejeweled neckline, posing in front of a trifold mirror with festival text surrounding her.

The week-long event, produced in partnership with Live Nation and the streaming giant, is slated to run May 4 through May 10. It will feature a star-studded lineup of more than 350 live acts, including stand-up, variety shows, podcasts, screenings, and more across 35 venues throughout L.A. Locations range from major stages like the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, and the Intuit Dome to more intimate spaces such as The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, and Hollywood IMPROV, according to a release.

Lizzo’s showcase will feature Eric André and Nikki Glaser. Other festival exclusive events include “Night of Too Many Stars,” the stand-up, variety, and music telethon benefiting NEXT for Autism hosted by Jon Stewart; a taping of Nate Bargatze’s upcoming Netflix comedy special; “Shane Gillis and Friends” at the Hollywood Bowl; and the live semifinals and finals of “Funny AF with Kevin Hart,” which searches for the world’s next funniest comedian, among many others.

There will be no shortage of big names on the bill, including Black talent, with appearances expected from Hart, Deon Cole, Katt Williams, Sam Jay, Luenell, and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Other major names include Seth Rogen, Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Tickets for “Netflix Is A Joke Fest” events will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 23 via www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.