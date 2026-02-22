T.I. says he lost respect for 50 Cent for backing out of Verzuz battle

T.I. had some strong words for 50 Cent after the two seemingly fell out over a never-realized Verzuz battle.

“I don’t want to stand on stage with him. I don’t respect him,” Tip said.

Podcaster Gillie King shared this in a clip yesterday from an episode of his show featuring T.I. According to the “Bring ‘Em Out” artist, he and 50 Cent had been speaking about a Verzuz battle for years and were looking forward to “celebrating each other’s catalog,” which is why he was confused that 50 was publicly declining him.

“I just ain’t call him out of the blue,” T.I. said. “This ain’t come out of nowhere.”

He added that the two of them were going to begin hyping up the battle, starting with T.I.’s callout, which then 50 would respond to, but that’s not what ended up happening.

The “Whatever You Like” rapper called 50 Cent out earlier this month, saying that he wanted to face off with the New York rapper, but that 50 didn’t “want no smoke.”

Instead of going with the plan T.I. said he privately agreed to, 50 rejected Tip’s callout. In typical 50 Cent fashion, he went on social media and began trolling the Atlanta rapper with an old ad he did for Crime Stoppers.

“I know Atlanta pick and choose who they support, but 😆yall gotta do better. LOL 😆keep my name out ya mouth !” 50 wrote in the caption.

The “In Da Club” rapper also posted a video of T.I. testifying in a courtroom in a 2008 case where a man was charged with his friend’s murder.

“No verses let’s do (The stay away challenge ) and stay away from me. LOL.”

50’s unwillingness to engage has now left a sour taste in T.I.’s mouth.

“F*ck all of that. Now I question your character…N*gga, just say you don’t want to do it.”