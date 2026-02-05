50 Cent is delivering the beef and trolling Diddy in Super Bowl Ad with DoorDash

50 Cent is delivering the beef directly to his opps.

The 50-year-old rapper stars in a new Super Bowl ad with DoorDash, where he swears he would never be so petty as to appear in a campaign about delivering beef — except that’s exactly what he’s done.

In the spot, titled “Beef 101 with 50 Cent,” which dropped Thursday, Feb. 5, ahead of Sunday’s big game, the “In Da Club” rapper sits on a black leather couch in a luxe living room, grinning devilishly as he says that, despite being flattered by allegations that he’s a “troll,” his days of starting epic beefs are behind him.

“It’s come to my attention that everyone’s calling me a troll. Some have said even the King of Trolls. First of all, I’m flattered,” he says. “But I’m done with all that. I would never do a deal with DoorDash and quite literally deliver beef when millions of people are watching.”

He adds, “I mean, who would do something like that?” before a title card reveals that he would, in fact, do exactly that. He then pulls out a red DoorDash bag and sets it on the coffee table.

“Delivering quality beef is more of an art than a science,” he explains as he begins pulling a random assortment of items from the bag.

“Don’t wanna be too obvious,” he continues, adding, “It’s all about time — and I’m always on time.”

He then pulls out a pack of combs and quips, “Oh, they sell combs. What a coincidence,” before tossing them behind him and laughing maniacally.

The rapper, born Curtis Jackson III, is no stranger to beef. He’s been at the center of plenty over the years, including feuds with Ja Rule, The Game, Rick Ross, Papoose, Marlon Wayans, New York’s newest Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and, of course, Sean “Diddy” Combs. He even kicked off the year throwing some fresh beef on the grill with Papoose and his current partner, boxing star Claressa Shields. So naturally, when DoorDash approached him for the ad, he thought it was an “authentic” fit.

“I’ve always been about keeping it real, so when DoorDash approached me about a social campaign around beef, it felt authentic from the start,” 50 said in a statement. “They’ve got everything you need, and just like with beef, the receipts speak for themselves.”

According to Billboard, the ad won’t actually air during the game, but fans should stay tuned for more content featuring the rapper and the delivery service in the coming days. In the meantime, you can check out the spot below!