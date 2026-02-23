Claressa Shields defends undisputed heavyweight crown in decisive win over Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn promised fireworks heading into their long-awaited rematch. Sunday night (Feb. 22) in Detroit, they delivered exactly that.

In front of more than 17,000 fans at Little Caesars Arena, Shields successfully defended her undisputed heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision victory over her longtime rival. All three judges scored the 10-round bout 100-90 in favor of the Flint, Michigan, native, pushing Shields’ undefeated record to 18-0.

But the scorecards didn’t fully capture the intensity inside the ring.

“I felt like I had to take my time,” Shields told reporters after the fight. “Franchon hits hard, and she’s tough, and you got to be very tricky with her. She was trying to cause the upset today and got me with some shots.”

The matchup marked a full-circle moment for two fighters whose careers have long been intertwined. Shields and Crews-Dezurn first met as amateurs before facing off in their professional debuts in 2016, when Shields earned a decision win in Las Vegas. Nearly a decade later, both women entered Sunday’s bout as champions who helped elevate women’s boxing into a global spectacle.

From the opening bell, Crews-Dezurn lived up to her nickname, “The Heavy Hitting Diva,” pressing forward with aggressive combinations and forcing Shields to adjust early. The challenger found success in the first two rounds, landing heavy shots that briefly shifted momentum.

By the middle rounds, however, Shields’ experience began to show.

Leaning on timing and precision, the two-time Olympic gold medalist established control behind a sharp jab that slowed Crews-Dezurn’s offense. By round five, Shields’ rhythm and ring IQ began to create separation, as she consistently beat her opponent to exchanges and dictated the pace.

Even in victory, Shields acknowledged the challenge.

“I haven’t seen a fight that exciting in women’s boxing in a very long time, and I haven’t been in one where a girl could rumble like that,” she said. “I know the scorecards was 90 to 100, but I think she got me two rounds. I just don’t know which two.”

The bout left visible marks, including a stitch on Shields’ face, evidence of the competitive battle fans witnessed. After 10 hard rounds, the rivals shared a warm embrace at center ring, underscoring the mutual respect built over years of competition.

Crews-Dezurn, who dropped to 10-3 but still holds a super middleweight title, praised Shields afterward.

“She inspires me,” Crews-Dezurn said. “She came in at a time where I was dominant and shook the table up. When I’m seeing her, I’m like, ‘OK, that’s a point I could get to.’ It’s never a jealousy thing. I’m proud of her.”

The night carried hometown energy for Shields, who entered alongside rapper Lil Boosie performing “Set It Off,” while a star-studded crowd including Terence Crawford, Tee Grizzley, Mike Epps and Michael Blackson watched ringside.

Sunday’s victory marked the second defense of Shields’ undisputed heavyweight crown, which she captured in February 2025 with a unanimous decision win over Danielle Perkins. Despite another dominant showing, Shields already has her eyes on what comes next.

She named Shadasia Green as a potential future opponent, followed by a possible catchweight bout against Mikaela Mayer.

Beyond boxing, Shields also hinted that her timeline inside the ring may soon shift.

“In 2027, I think I want to take some time off and have my own kids,” she said while holding her niece during the postfight press conference.

For an athlete who has spent her career chasing history, the comment offered a glimpse into what legacy may look like beyond championship belts: building a life she’s fought just as hard to earn.