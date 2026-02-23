‘Paradise’ is back – here’s everything you need to know about the hit show’s second season

We’re going back to paradise!

After wrapping its first season in March 2025, Hulu’s hit series “Paradise” has premiered its second season. Starring Sterling K. Brown, the thrilling drama returns with not one, but three new episodes as Brown’s character, Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, expands his quest to find his wife Teri Rogers-Collins.

“There will be an exploration of the world outside of the bunker and what’s transpired over the past three years, so you’ll get a chance to see some things up close and personal,” Brown told Deadline teasing the new season. “It’s not the same. We were able to plan, with infrastructure and money. They were not, so you’ll see the difference between those two things.”

Though the show, which kept viewers on the edge of their seats, has not dropped any major hints about the new season, the network has revealed that it will introduce new characters, including Brown’s real-life wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Now, while the only warning Brown has shared about the show is to “watch out for all the white ladies in this show,” here’s everything you need to know about season 2 of “Paradise.”

This season will consist of 8 episodes. Episodes 1 to 3 are now available to stream on Hulu, and subsequent episodes will be released weekly at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on the following schedule:

Mar. 4: Episode 4

Mar. 9: Episode 5

Mar. 16: Episode 6

Mar. 23: Episode 7

Mar. 30: Episode 8