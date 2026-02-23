T.I. continues beef with 50 Cent with another diss track as King Harris goes in on Instagram

The Harris family is not playing with 50 Cent.

T.I., in the midst of promotion for his “Kill The King” album and sharing of his new song “Let ‘Em Know,” has not let up on his Queens counterpart, days after the two began sending shots toward one another on Instagram.

After releasing the snippet to his diss track “War” on Sunday (Feb. 22), the Atlanta rapper doubled down with another snippet that premiered on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 on Monday (Feb. 23).

The back-and-forth between the two rappers escalated after 50 shared a photo of Tameka “Tiny” Harris, T.I.’s wife. King Harris, the Atlanta rapper’s youngest son, took to Instagram in defense of his mother with several posts, pointing out 50’s prior beefs, the aftermath of his 2000 shooting, previous accusations of domestic violence and more.

“Post a picture of your mama, she dead. Pay respects,” King Harris told 50. “Stop playing with my mama.”

On his Instagram account, King shared a post of a gravesite featuring 50 Cent’s mother and grandmother’s names, a video of the rapper in court in a case where he stood accused of trampling and assaulting three women at a concert and a photo of one of the rapper’s sons on his lap.

The origins of the feud between 50 and T.I. dates back to a proposed Verzuz battle between the two, one T.I. gladly wanted with the G-Unit rapper and television mogul but according to Tip, 50 backed out.

“We talked about this. We said what we were gon’ do,” T.I. told the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast about his issues with 50. “When I jumped out there, he act like he ain’t know what the f–k was going on.”

“Just say you don’t want to do it. All this other extra lame-ass sh-t, man, this sh-t goofy,” he added before confirming the Verzuz between the two would never take place. “I have no interest in standing on stage with him. I don’t respect him.”