King Harris, son of T.I. and Tiny, fires back at 50 Cent after he posts photo of his mom

There’s nothing lower in a war of words between men than dragging a romantic partner into it. But 50 Cent did just that and is now catching heat from King Harris, the 21-year-old son of T.I. and Tiny.

On Sunday, Feb. 22, the rising rapper took to his Instagram Stories with an explicit, expletive-laced rant after the 50-year-old mogul shared an unflattering photo of Tiny amid his escalating online feud with T.I.

“Wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as f— n—,” King said to the camera, referencing 50 Cent’s mother, Sabrina Jackson, who died in 1983. “Your mama dead as f—, go dig her up. Go dig her up.”

He then urged the “Candy Shop” rapper to post a photo of his late mother before doubling down that he should leave Tiny out of the back-and-forth. King questioned how 50 and other “trolls” were raised before again telling him to dig up his mother and pay his respects. Comparing Tiny’s Grammy-winning R&B career as a member of Xscape to 50’s mother, he added that his mom is a “legend.”

“Don’t never think you can get on this motherf— level and you can compete with us,” he continued. “We on a whole different ballgame. We got a whole different type of level of respect around here. You get on that, do that b—-a— s—. You a hoe-a— n—. I would say that s— to your face.”

King later posted an image of a tombstone to his Stories with the caption, “This where yo mama at!” He also shared what appeared to be a photo of 50 Cent’s mother’s gravesite in another post, writing, “F— yo b— a— and dig up yo mama!”

As previously reported by theGrio, T.I. and 50 Cent recently reignited their long-simmering feud after T.I. claimed he “lost all respect” for 50 when he backed out of a proposed Verzuz battle that would have highlighted their respective catalogs. Shortly after those comments began circulating, 50 posted the photo of Tiny to his Instagram, seemingly mocking her.

T.I. jumped into 50’s comment section, writing, “F— Ni66a you can post a fat ho in a snowstorm on a unicycle juggling dildos…. You still a HO!!!! #KingSaidThat.”

King also chimed in under the post, simply writing, “Where ya mama.”

In a separate Instagram Stories post shared shortly after 50’s jab at Tiny, T.I. appeared to offer his son support, writing, “U gon win bc u a good man, a good dad & a good person.”

King is the eldest of the three children T.I. and Tiny share, including son Major Philant, 17, and daughter Heiress Diana Harris, 9.

T.I. is also the father of three children from a previous relationship: Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris, Domani Uriah Harris, and Deyjah Imani Harris.

Meanwhile, Tiny is mom to Zonnique Pullins, a daughter from a previous relationship.