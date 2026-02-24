Black BAFTA jury member quits, says organization ‘failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests’

The 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) Awards have taken over timelines and group chats alike after viewers were shocked to hear a racial slur shouted as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took the stage. Though the slur was shouted by John Davidson as a result of an involuntary tic linked to his diagnosed Tourette’s Syndrome, the damage of the BBC and BAFTA not editing out the offensive language in the final ceremony recording, which was broadcast two hours after taping, has left an unforgettable impression on viewers and attendees alike.

Among those who shared their reactions to the incident was Black filmmaker and independent producer Jonte Richardson, who served as a BAFTA jury member. However, this week Richardson announced on social media that he’s no longer part of the organization.

“After considerable soul-searching, I feel compelled to withdraw from the BAFTA emerging talent judging panel,” Richardson wrote. “The organization’s handling of the unfortunate Tourette’s N-word incident last night at the awards was utterly unforgivable.”

He continued: “I cannot and will not contribute my time, energy, and expertise to an organization that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members, and the Black creative community. This is particularly unfortunate given that this year’s cohort boasts some incredible Black talent, especially one of my favorite shows of 2025, ‘Just Act Normal.’ However, when an organisation like BAFTA, with its own long history of systemic racism, refuses to acknowledge the harm inflicted on both the black and disabled communities and offer an appropriate apology, remaining involved would be tantamount to condoning its behaviour.”

The independent producer and filmmaker concluded his note with a message to BAFTA and BBC leadership, expressing his hope that they comprehend the damage they have caused and “take the necessary steps to ensure their production staff are inclusive enough to prevent such issues in the future.”

As previously reported by theGrio, that night Lindo revealed that no one from BAFTA spoke to either of the “Sinners” stars after the uncomfortable moment on stage. Hours after the public backlash, BBC ultimately removed the program with the slur from its playback system and the British Academy of Film addressed the controversy in a statement:

“Our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all. […] We take the duty of care to all our guests very seriously and start from a position of inclusion. We took measures to make those in attendance aware of the tics, announcing to the audience before the ceremony began and throughout, that John was in the room and that they may hear strong language, involuntary noises, or movements during the ceremony. Early in the ceremony, a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism.”

Taking “full responsibility for putting guests in a very difficult situation,” BAFTA apologized to everyone, claiming that they are using the moment o “learn,” “keep inclusion at the core” of its work, and maintain its “belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy.”