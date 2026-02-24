Isaac Hayes’ family settles legal battle with President Trump over ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’

The family of the late Isaac Hayes and his estate have settled their years-long legal battle with President Donald Trump over the use of Hayes’ song “Hold On, I’m Coming” at campaign rallies.

On Monday, Feb. 23, the family shared the news in a Facebook post, noting the matter had been “mutually resolved,” and reflecting on what the outcome means for artists more broadly.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter. It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works,” the statement reads.

The family emphasized that Hayes dedicated his life to his craft and that his contributions to music and culture “carry enduring value.”

“As stewards of his legacy, we remain committed to ensuring that his work is respected and properly protected,” the statement continued. “We are proud that this matter has helped further a broader conversation surrounding intellectual property rights and the obligation to honor creators and their estates. Protecting ownership is not only about the past, it is about preserving dignity, value, and accountability for future generations.”

Isaac Hayes III, right, and his attorney address reporters outside a federal courthouse in Atlanta, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback)

The resolution comes after the Hayes family and his estate first filed suit against Trump in August 2024, alleging that his presidential campaign had used the 1966 song, co-written by Hayes, at rallies more than 130 times dating back to at least 2022. The Hayes family are only the latest to sue Trump over the unauthorized use of their music, joining a growing list of artists that includes Beyoncé, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Celine Dion, and others. At the time, the family sought $3 million in licensing fees.

In September 2024, a federal judge issued an injunction blocking Trump from continuing to use the song, but denied a request from Hayes’ estate to require the campaign to remove existing videos that featured it, the Associated Press reported.

Trump frequently used the track as his exit music at rallies, including during the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

Isaac Hayes performs at the WOMAD festival at Charlton Park, Malmesbury on July 28 2007, in Wiltshire, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Following the injunction, Hayes’ son, Hayes III, expressed gratitude for the decision.

“I want this to serve as an opportunity for other artists to come forward that don’t want their music used by Donald Trump or other political entities and continue to fight for music artists’ rights and copyright,” he said, per AP News.

Trump’s attorney, Ronald Coleman, said at the time that the campaign had already agreed to stop using “Hold On, I’m Coming” at events.

“The campaign has no interest in annoying or hurting anyone, and if the Hayes family feels that it hurts or annoys them, that’s fine, we’re not going to force the issue,” he said.