Isaac Hayes’ family files lawsuit against Trump campaign for using song at rallies

Isaac Hayes’ estate has filed a lawsuit against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign for “continued unauthorized use” of the Sam & Dave song “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Issac Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, announced the news on social media on Sunday, claiming that the Trump campaign used the song, which was co-written by Isaac Hayes, at its rallies from 2022 to this year. The family is seeking a $3 million payment for licensing fees, THR reported.

The campaign used the single as recently as Aug. 9 at a Montana rally. Issac Hayes’ family says Trump’s office was “apparently aware” they had “no permission” to use the song, according to a legal letter obtained by THR.

Musician Isaac Hayes performs at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre 35th Anniversary Gala on Aug.7, 2004 at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) –

“We the family of @_isaachayes Isaac Hayes Enterprises, represented by Walker & Associates, are suing Donald Trump and his campaign for 134 counts copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song ‘Hold on, I’m Coming’ at campaign rallies from 2022-2024,” the official Isaac Hayes account wrote on X.

The family demanded “the cessation of use, removal of all related videos, a public disclaimer, and payment of $3 million in licensing fees by August 16, 2024,” and will seek additional legal measures if Trump and his campaign fails to comply.

Isaac Hayes III elaborated on the lawsuit in a post on his own Instagram on Sunday, saying that “Donald Trump epitomizes a lack of integrity and class, not only through his continuous use of my father’s music without permission but also through his history of sexual abuse against women and his racist rhetoric.”

Recommended Stories

“This behavior will no longer be tolerated, and we will take swift action to put an end to it,” the son of the soul singer wrote. “We stand in solidarity with all musicians whose work has been co-opted without consent by divisive political campaigns. A musical performer’s art is a reflection of their soul, not a tool for promoting hatred or bigotry. It’s time for all artists to unite and demand respect for their creative legacies.”

The family’s attorney James L. Walker, Jr. filed a Notice of Copyright Infringement on Aug. 11, in which they requested the campaign release “an official statement as an official disclaimer that the family and Hayes Estate ‘have not authorized, endorsed or permitted use of the Isaac Hayes Enterprises’ property at any point, now or in perpetuity throughout the universe’,” according to the filing, per THR.