Jay-Z, Serena Williams and Robert F. Smith among ForbesBLK 50 Money Masters for 2026

ForbesBLK is once again honoring some of the wealthiest Black men and women in the country.

The outlet released its ForbesBLK 50: Money Masters list, spotlighting individuals across multiple fields from television to private equity, investing, and more. The focus on private capital, venture capital and private credit is derived from the story and history of Reginald Lewis, the first Black man to own and operate a billion-dollar corporation.

Among the notable names on the list? Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Serena Williams, noted philanthropist Robert F. Smith, retired NBA player Andre Igoudala, BET founder Robert Johnson, and more.

Carter, Williams, and Smith made the list for the second consecutive year, while Igoudala makes his debut, along with several well-known men and women who are “wealth creators,” such as David Grain of Grain Management and Stefan Kaluzny, founder of Sycamore Partners. Combined, the men have an estimated net worth of $3.8 billion.

While the list is mostly dominated by men, women like Ursula Burns, Kesha Cash, Mellody Hobson, Tammy Jones, Stacy Brown-Philpot, JoAnn Price and Jewel Burks Solomon are making headways with their investments. Hobson tops the list among women, with over $14 billion in Assets Under Management at Ariel Alternatives, plus part-ownership of the Denver Broncos.

Despite championing the growing list of Black investors, the industry is currently in flux. Rising interest rates and executive directives from the Trump Administration in terms of slashing diversity, equity, and inclusion, plus the rise of artificial intelligence and other factors, have hampered some investors.

“This environment today is backward-looking in many respects,” Derek Jones, former vice-chairman of investment firm GCM Grosvenor, told ForbesBLK. Jones, however, is adamant that diversity will lead to greater victories.

“It has to be connected to performance,” he adds. “Diversity plus performance equals out performance.”

See the full list here.