President Donald Trump reshares post calling Michelle Obama racist just weeks after sharing racist video

President Donald Trump’s newfound bestie Nicki Minaj must be rubbing off on him because, much like her rivals remain constant online targets and seem to live rent-free in her mind, he can’t seem to get the Obamas off his.

Just two weeks after posting a video depicting them as apes, on Saturday, Feb. 21, Trump reshared a post to his Truth Social account calling Michelle Obama an “anti-White racist.”

The post, from Laura Loomer, called for Netflix to fire Susan Rice from its board after Rice warned corporations about those who have “taken a knee to Trump.”

Loomer wrote that if the proposed Netflix–Warner Bros. merger is approved, “positive messaging of the Democrats’ upcoming witch hunts against Trump from Barack Hussein Obama @BarackObama and his anti-White racist wife Michelle @MichelleObama would likely be blasted across all streaming services as the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions continues to grow within Netflix.”

In resharing the post, Trump added, “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The posts followed Rice’s Feb. 19 appearance on a podcast hosted by former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara, where she cautioned private corporations about bowing to pressure from the Trump administration.

“If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules and say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all the laws you’ve skirted,’ I think they’ve got another thing coming,” Rice, 61, said.

“Companies already are starting to hear they better preserve their documents. They better be ready for subpoenas. If they’ve done something wrong, they’ll be held accountable, and if they haven’t broken the law, good for them,” she continued.

The statements have sparked outrage, with critics arguing that statements like these coming from such a high platform can inflame tensions and potentially lead to harassment or real-world danger for the people being targeted.

Trump’s demands of a streaming platform he does not control come just weeks after, on Feb. 5, he posted a digitally altered clip portraying the Obamas as apes running through a jungle.

At the time, a White House spokesperson said the backlash was misplaced, arguing the video was being taken out of context. The renewed attacks also follow Trump’s accusation that former President Obama leaked classified information about aliens after Obama said during a recent appearance that while he believes extraterrestrial life may exist, he saw no evidence of it during his presidency.

“He gave classified information, he’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump told reporters Feb. 19 aboard Air Force One, calling the comments a “big mistake.”

Last month, Trump also compared First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary to the Obamas’ various media ventures. And at this point, it’s less a question of if he’ll mention them again in March and more a matter of what he’ll say when he does.