Warner Bros. flagged the N-word outburst during the BAFTAs and requested it be cut from broadcast

After an attendee at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) who experiences involuntary verbal tics yelled out the n-word toward Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, many viewers were left with questions about why the ceremony, which was broadcast on a two-hour delay, did not censor the offensive language. That confusion reportedly extends all the way to Warner Bros. as well.

According to Deadline, the production company “raised immediate concerns” after hearing the outburst and requested that it be removed from the broadcast.

A “well-placed” source told the outlet that Warner Bros. executives who voiced their objections were assured their concerns would be relayed to the BBC and Penny Lane TV.

However, the source’s account appears to conflict with the explanation later offered by the BBC and Penny Lane, which stated that producers in the gallery were unaware of what had been said until it was too late, resulting in the remark being aired on BBC One.

The incident occurred on Sunday as Jordan and Lindo were on stage presenting and representing “Sinners,” which had a historic night at the awards. Also in attendance was John Davidson, an advocate who lives with Tourette syndrome and was representing the film “I Swear,” which documents his lifelong journey living with and advocating for the condition. According to reports, Davidson yelled the slur multiple times during the ceremony, including in the direction of “Sinners” production designer Hannah Beachler.

In the immediate aftermath, a statement was read during the broadcast addressing the situation. A formal apology from BAFTA followed on Monday, taking full responsibility for what it described as an extremely difficult moment.

“Our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened, and apologise to all,” the statement read.

Addressing Lindo and Jordan directly, it continued, “We apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted.”