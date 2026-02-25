‘Too heated and complicated’: Cardi B and Stefon Diggs reportedly hit pause on their relationship

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are focusing on other things, not their relationship.

A source told PEOPLE that Cardi, who shares a baby boy with the New England Patriots wide receiver, is moving on from Diggs after a nearly year-long relationship.

“Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense,” the source close to Cardi told PEOPLE. “The second she felt that she couldn’t trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music, and tour.”

Breakup rumors about the Grammy-winning rapper and the NFL player began shortly after the Super Bowl. Cardi and Diggs unfollowed each other on social media, and fans hinted something was up when Cardi told a reporter days before the game that she only offered a curt, “Good luck” toward Diggs as he prepared for the game of his life.

“She needs stability and wants the same for her kids,” the insider added, but didn’t say the couple was completely done. “They co-parent, and the door is not completely closed. They might reconnect in the future.”

Although Cardi attended the big game, she partook in Bad Bunny’s halftime show as an extra, dancing in the background alongside Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Karol G, and others.

The couple first went public last year at a New York Knicks game in May, where they sat courtside and held hands. Their love intensified on social media with a slew of posts, including the couple spending time on a yacht and Cardi appearing to give Diggs a lap dance. Last November, the couple welcomed a son into the world, weeks after Cardi confirmed her pregnancy to Gayle King and the release of her sophomore album, “Am I The Drama?”

As she continues to tour in promotion of the album, it begs the question of whether there will be any more shots toward Diggs during her setlist.