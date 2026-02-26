Cardi B urges Texans to vote for Jasmine Crockett days before primary election: ‘This counts so much’

Jasmine Crockett secured a superstar endorsement with just days away from the primary election for U.S. Senate in Texas. In a post urging Texans to vote for Crockett, rapper Cardi B said the outspoken congresswoman is the best candidate to fight for communities.

“Early primary voting is happening right now in Texas, and we need Jasmine Crockett to win,” said Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almánzar, in a video Crockett posted on her social media. “If you want somebody that’s going to fight for your rights, if you want somebody to fight for your community, if you want somebody that’s going to go up there and represent you and represent your issues, please vote for my sister.”

The hip-hop superstar, who is currently on her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” added, “She’s going to fight whoever she has to so your voice and your problems could be heard. Vote right now. This counts so much.”

The celebrity endorsement from Cardi B comes as Crockett is embroiled in a tough primary election against Texas State Rep. James Talarico. The contest between the two Democrats has been tense, with Talarico, who is white, being accused of making an offensive racial remark that he denied, and Crockett’s electability being called into question.

While critics of Crockett have argued that she cannot win against a Republican in a state like Texas that has traditionally favored Republicans in statewide elections, she and her supporters have said those criticisms are baked in racial and gender bias because she is a Black woman.

“No one is looking at the credentials. Like, holler at me and say that you have an issue as relates to my credentials,” the former civil rights attorney, public defender, and Texas state representative previously told theGrio.

Crockett also secured public celebrity endorsements from rapper Method Man, gospel singer Kim Burrell, a fellow Texan, and singer and actress Kelly Rowland, who grew up in Texas as a member of the legendary group Destiny’s Child.

“You guys have to go out and vote. You know what to do…you have a voice, just go use it,” Rowland said in a video standing alongside Crockett.

The primary election in Texas is on Tuesday, March 3. If Crockett is victorious, she will advance to the general election against the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. Crockett stands to make Black history should she be elected in November, as she would become the first African American elected to the U.S. Senate from the state of Texas. If successful, it would also mark the first time in U.S. history that more than two Black women have served concurrently in the Senate.