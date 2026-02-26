Jonathan Majors comeback film will be produced by conservative pundit Ben Shapiro

Jonathan Majors is making his return to film with the backing of an unexpected partner. In his first movie after his 2024 assault and harassment conviction, Majors is starring in a new action movie produced by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro’s media company, The Daily Wire.

Filmmaker Kyle Rankin is directing his own screenplay in the untitled project, joined by Shapiro and Dallas Sonier’s production houses. Deadline reported that they are filming this week in South Carolina.

The plot of the film is also unknown at this time, but reports say it is inspired by the action movies of the ’80s and ’90s, such as “Red Dawn” and “Toy Soldiers.”

Majors last starred in the film “Magazine Dreams,” a psychological drama about a professional bodybuilder’s journey, undergoing mental and physical turmoil to achieve success. It was originally supposed to be released in 2023, but was delayed until 2025 due to the ongoing domestic violence case brought to the “Creed III” star by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who accused him of attacking her in a car. The film’s production company, Searchlight, dropped the feature after Majors’ conviction. Disney and Marvel also cut ties with the actor.

Majors was sentenced in April 2024 and was given probation and ordered to participate in a domestic violence intervention program for 52 weeks.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Shapiro and Sonier have been involved in other comeback projects for actors who were left disgraced by a scandal. They produced “Frontier Crucible” starring Armie Hammer after he was accused of rape and physical abuse in 2021, and “Terror on the Prairie” with Gina Carano after she was fired from Disney’s “The Mandalorian” for social media posts where she compared being a conservative during the Covid-19 pandemic to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

Before his assault trial and conviction, Majors was one of the industry’s rising stars, first garnering attention from indie films like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” then later starring in major production hits “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The pivot to Shapiro’s right-wing audience is certainly a departure from that path. Majors may also be working with director Martin Villeneuve in his upcoming indie film “Merciless,” a role he landed right after his conviction. Time will tell whether any of these moves will earn him back his place in Hollywood’s good graces.