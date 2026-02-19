Jonathan Majors tears up when recalling how Meagan Good helped ‘rebuild’ him: ‘That’s my everything’

Jonathan Majors gets emotional when reflecting on the role Meagan Good has played in his life.

The 36-year-old actor, who began dating the 44-year-old actress in 2023 amid the turmoil of his highly publicized domestic violence trial, says the “Harlem” star helped rebuild him.

“That’s my everything,” he said during the season 3 premiere of BET’s “For the Fellas.” “She just loves me … she looks after me, she respects me. She checks me. Which I think is respect.”

The pair went public with their relationship in 2023 and have remained a united front, even as Good faced scrutiny for standing by him and reportedly lost out on opportunities because of her association with him following the domestic dispute case involving his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. They tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home in March 2025.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend Wounds to Wisdom presents Black Men’s Mental Health Dinner with Jonathan Majors at The Grotto LA on October 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The “Creed” star said part of why Good was able to pierce through the drama swirling around him was because she approached him with curiosity rather than judgment.

“She was curious about me, and she was curious about the situation, and she helped, she helped rebuild me,” he recalled. “She constantly helps rebuild, you know what I mean? I’m only here because of my Lord and Savior and my wife.”

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts, reckless assault and harassment in the second degree. He was later sentenced to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program, probation, and a firearm ban. He was also issued a permanent order of protection prohibiting contact with Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 7th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards at Grand Venue on September 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As he continues navigating the fallout and the impact the controversy has had on his career, Majors said Good has remained firmly in his corner, championing him and reminding him of his worth, even in moments when he feels the shift in his circumstances, like having to share a dressing room in situations where he once might not have.

“Megan’s like … ‘No, you really are him,’” he said. “Even when I didn’t believe it.”

He added, “She’s giving me so much. My engine is already up. She gives me gas.”