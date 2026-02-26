Megan Thee Stallion to show Hotties ‘a new side’ in ‘Moulin Rouge’ Broadway debut

Megan Thee Stallion will be adding Broadway star to her resume. The rapper is set to star this spring in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” in its seventh and final year. The musical will officially close on July 26.

The “Bigger in Texas” rapper will play the role of the nightclub “impresario” Zidler, previously played by Bob the Drag Queen. She will be the first female-identifying person to take on the role, which was originally named Harold Zidler and initially created as a male part. Megan will take on the role for eight weeks, from March 24 to May 17.

The musical’s producer, Carmen Pavlovic, called Megan’s historic casting “a major part of our closing celebrations,” and a “farewell gift to Broadway audiences.”

Megan said in a statement that she is also looking forward to showing her range to her fans, which she calls the “Hotties.”

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” she said, per Billboard. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

Pavlovic also revealed that some of the music featured will be from the Hot Girl Coach’s discography.

“We want our show to go out with a spectacular bang, and Megan is the force of nature to lead us there. And yes, there will be a hint of music from her own iconic catalogue. It’s an unmissable moment for both Megan’s fans and ours.”

This move will be a new venture for Thee Stallion, but she is no stranger to the acting world. In the years since she’s risen to fame from mixtapes like “Tina Snow” and “Fever,” Megan has branched out into the industry through appearances in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “Dicks The Musical,” the musical film reboot of “Mean Girls” and has an upcoming role in the new Tracy Morgan comedy series, “The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins.”