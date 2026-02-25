Megan Thee Stallion is ‘manifesting’ her engagement to Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion is in her lover girl era, and the Houston Rapper recently revealed that she’s ready for the next step with her boo, Klay Thompson.

In a recent video for Team USA, the “Body” rapper sat down with Olympians Brittany Bowe, Hilary Knight, and Laila Edwards for some girl time. While congratulating Knight and Bowe on their recent engagement, Megan jokingly teased her hopes of being a fiancée one day.

“I love love, that’s so sweet,” she said, reacting to a video of the Team USA stars’ proposal. “I’m manifesting my engagement too.”

Last year, Megan and NBA Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson publicly confirmed their relationship on the red carpet at the inaugural gala of her non-profit organization, the Pete & Thomas Foundation. Since then, the couple has been open about sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media and teasing their love in interviews.

Most recently, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper opened up about her “feminine era” and the safe space she’s found with Thompson.

“I feel like right now I’m in such a feminine era of my life,” Megan shared. “I’m not saying I’m in a feminine era of my life because of a man. I’m saying because I’ve been through so much, you know? And I feel like I was always on the defense for a long time. And I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I gotta fight for myself, I’m just squaring up with everybody all the time.”

“I’m very much a soft girl. I just feel like right now, I’m more calm and relaxed and more zen and more accepting of love. I’m receiving love way better than I ever have in life, which is probably why the man that I have now came into my life because I was ready to have him,” she added.