Kamala Harris backs Jasmine Crockett days before election: ‘It’s time to turn Texas blue’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is throwing her support behind Jasmine Crockett in the final days before a consequential primary election to determine the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas.

“Hi, it’s Kamala Harris, and I’m calling you to please go vote for my friend, Jasmine Crockett,” says Harris in a robocall on behalf of Crockett’s campaign, reports The Texas Tribune.

The former 2024 Democratic presidential nominee continues, “Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate. Jasmine has the experience and record to hold Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable.”

The former vice president added, “It’s time to turn Texas blue.”

Harris’s stamp of approval is a notable boost for Crockett, who is locked in a heated primary race against fellow Democrat James Talarico, a Texas state representative. Though Talarico has outspent Crockett, the U.S. congresswoman continues to lead in polling. And while primaries are typically congenial and drama-free, the contest between Crockett and Talarico has at times turned messy. Talarico, who is white, caused controversy for an alleged offensive racial remark that he denied, and Crockett’s electability was called into question, drawing criticisms of racial and gender bias.

Harris using her political muscle to push Crockett’s candidacy over the finish line may not be surprising, considering that in her memoir, “107 Days,” she wrote that Crockett is one of the rising stars of the Democratic Party and, as vice president, chose to mentor the 44-year-old former civil rights attorney and public defender. When Harris rose to become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2024, Harris made sure that Crockett was a primetime speaker during the Democratic National Convention.

During her speech, Crockett, who served as a co-chair for the Harris campaign, was brought to tears while recalling the first time she met Harris at the then-vice president’s residence shortly after Crockett was sworn in.

“She turned to me and asked, ‘What’s wrong?’ Mind you, we never met, but she saw right through me. She saw the distress, and I immediately began crying,” the congresswoman shared. “The most powerful woman in the world wiped my tears and listened,” said Crockett, who shared that she wasn’t in a great place emotionally and “wasn’t sure I made the right decision.”

“You are exactly where God wants you. Your district chose you because they believe in you, and so do I,” Crockett recalled Harris saying to her at the time.

Before entering the U.S. Senate race, which Crockett entered hours before the filing deadline in December 2025, Crockett said she consulted Harris for advice on whether to run.

“I wasn’t going to make this decision without having some real conversations with the vice president,” Crockett told Native Land Pod. “And obviously, she didn’t just run in one state, she’s run in a lot of states, right? And to this day, she still remains a mentor and a friend and an auntie of sorts.”

The primary election in Texas is on Tuesday, March 3. If Crockett is victorious, she will advance to the general election against the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. Crockett stands to make Black history should she be elected in November, as she would become the first African American elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas. If successful, it would also mark the first time in U.S. history that more than two Black women have served concurrently in the Senate.