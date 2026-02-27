‘Commitment to ownership’: Kimora Lee Simmons is changing her name

Kimora Lee Simmons is in a season of change.

The fashion mogul and Baby Phat founder is officially axing Simmons from her name, according to Complex.

In a statement, Lee said the decision was intentional, rooted in ownership and control over her future and her brand.

“Kimora’s decision to change her name legally — back to Kimora Lee — is rooted in a commitment to clarity and ownership,” the statement began.

In recent months, Lee’s name has been featured in headlines, from her ex-husband Russell Simmons’ accusations that he kept their adult children away from her to the status of her relationships with her children’s fathers, from Simmons to exes Djimon Hounsou and Tim Leissner. Leissner, the former Goldman Sachs executive, is currently serving prison time in relation to the 1MDB case.

At the center of her separation from Leissner is a $25 million home in Beverly Hills, which was referenced in her statement about reclaiming her name.

“She is no stranger to controversy,” the statement read. “Recently, the New York Post published an article based on a flawed premise and full of inaccuracies. That piece has since been quietly revised on multiple occasions in an attempt to evade accountability. She has threatened to sue — and is suing others — in order to combat bad deals and dishonest attempts to bully and extort her out of what has always been rightfully hers. Her focus remains on protecting her family, building a legacy, and moving forward with grace and power.”

The statement concludes, “While some areas of her business and brand portfolio will reflect this evolution, she welcomes the transition as an opportunity to move forward with greater intention and cohesion.”

The reclamation of legacy comes at a unique point in Lee’s life. During an interview with Refinery29, she emphasized not only what Baby Phat meant to the culture but also how much work she put into the brand every day.

“I didn’t build this thing for us to be all looking the same… the beauty of us is that we’re all different. There was more individuality in the 2000s, more flavor, more artistry, creativity.”