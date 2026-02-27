Attendee at Trump Black History Month event says he is ‘least racist president in history’

The White House on Friday released a social media video recapping President Donald Trump‘s Black History Month reception held earlier this month, featuring testimonials from attendees who praised his presidency–including one who declared Trump the “least racist president in history.”

“I’m at the White House today for the wonderful Black History Month event that the least racist president in history, Donald J. Trump, is hosting,” said Savannah Craven, host of the YouTube channel “Her Patriot Voice.”

Craven added, “President Donald Trump has been amazing for Black Americans. He is waking people up. He has supported HBCUs. He is the best president for Black people. And I am, again, just so grateful to be here, spending this wonderful day.”

Other supporters of Trump shared their praise for the president amid the White House’s attempts to dispute that he is a racist after sharing a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, and refusing to apologize for it.

“I’m very appreciative of all the work that the president has done for the Black community, especially when it comes to criminal justice reform,” said Janiyah Thomas, who worked for the 2024 Trump campaign and now serves as director of public affairs at Templer Baker Group.

Xaviaer DuRousseau, host of the Prager U podcast “Respectfully Xaviaer,” said he couldn’t “stop pinching” himself being at the White House for the Feb. 18 event, “knowing how hard Black Americans like myself fought to get President Trump back in office.”

Jeffery Mead, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, said, “You get to walk through and see a lot of stuff that’s talked about in history books and, you know, talked about just throughout society. So I really appreciate the administration inviting us out.”

The video of fervent adoration for President Trump is quite a contrast from how most Black Americans feel about Trump and his presidency. A recent poll conducted by CNN/SSRS found that only 21% of Black Americans approve of Trump. In the 2024 election, 83% of Black voters cast their ballots for Kamala Harris over Trump, according to Pew Research.

“These people put the prop in propaganda, because you can’t convince me that they are delusional enough to believe Trump is the least racist President,” said political analyst Reecie Colbert, who is the host of “The Reecie Colbert Show” on Sirius XM. She told theGrio, “Trump Crow has ushered in a war on DEI, the scuttling of consent decrees, and the dilution of Black political power through racist gerrymandering, to name a few.”

Despite courting Black voters in 2024, promising to save “Black jobs,” which he said were being taken by undocumented immigrants, the Black unemployment rate in America has skyrocketed back to highs seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, economic experts say Trump’s tax cuts, tariffs, and cuts to Medicaid and SNAP will disproportionately hurt Black Americans, who already have the lowest median wealth in America.

Erica P. Loewe, former assistant to President Joe Biden and chief of staff to the Office of Public Engagement, told theGrio, “A president’s legacy is defined by whether people felt seen and valued in their own country. History will remember the impact of this President’s decisions and whether the language he used affirmed the dignity of Black Americans.”