Kandi Burruss calls out AI post imitating her voice to spread misinformation about her divorce

Kandi Burruss has seen the AI posts and fake news about her divorce from Todd Tucker. But a video using AI to imitate her voice crossed the line, and is causing her to speak out.

“They did a AI of my voice with a whole message,” Burruss said in a TikTok posted yesterday (Feb. 28). “I’ve already seen other AI videos, saying that I said certain stuff — and that was crazy — but to actually hear a voice sounding like mine that I know is AI… what can I do about this? Because this is ridiculous at this point.”

She continued, “Like some of y’all pages that just be making up statements from me and all that stuff, that’s already annoying as it is. But to have somebody who did a full thing that sounded like my voice over the video… crazy.”

Since Burruss filed for divorce from Tucker last November, many rumors have circulated the web regarding the state of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s relationship. The terse elements of their divorce have also been chronicled online as the ex-couple has updated their case with new filings revealing issues with their custody agreement and housing situation.

But Burruss has had enough with the use of AI to spread misinformation about her divorce proceedings, especially after she said she heard her own voice making a statement that she never actually made.

“Every other day I’ve been seeing fake AI post with me & made up statements about my divorce,” Burruss wrote in the TikTok’s caption. “But today I just saw one using an AI voice that sounded like mine talking saying stuff that I never said! It’s crazy! I’m so annoyed. 🤬”

Burruss was interviewed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” earlier this week (Feb. 22), and maintained that she and Tucker are trying to be “nice to each other” during the process, despite having some “intense” conversations. She also said she believed that the two of them would be great co-parents.

Without disclosing the details, Burruss shared that the turning point in her and Tucker’s relationship came last July. She said the event that took place then made her walk away from the relationship.