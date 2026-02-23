‘I can’t do this’: Kandi Burruss reveals moment she knew it was time for a divorce from Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss might be cordial in terms of co-parenting with her estranged husband, Todd Tucker, but in a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star answered plenty about their pending divorce and addressed several rumors about her and Tucker’s split.

When asked how long she and Todd had been considering a separation, Burruss got right to the point.

“It happened in July,” she began. “In July was when I was like, ‘Oh yeah, nah, I can’t do this. It was a specific situation that happened but I’m not about to talk about it on ‘Watch What Happens…'”

The couple’s co-parenting has led to some “intense” conversations, according to Burruss, but the two still aim to be “nice to each other.”

“Last night, we went to my son’s basketball game, we sat next to each other,” Burruss said. “But once we’re done with this? I really feel that we will be great co-parents. Our ultimate goal is to make sure that our kids are happy and they don’t feel the brunt of our drama.”

One of the rumors that spilled out in the days following Burruss’ divorce announcement last year was that Tucker was contesting the pre-nuptial agreement he signed on camera during their wedding spinoff. Burruss said the idea of him actually challenging the prenup was a “threat.”

“It said that if we do not come to terms, they feel they have a way to contest it,” Burruss told Cohen. “I think that is the misunderstanding of the internet. We’ve never had conversations about it being anything other than what it is. He’s like, ‘I don’t want people to feel that I’m…’ Well, people feel that way because your lawyer put it in there.”

As far as Mama Joyce, on the other hand, Burruss told the longtime Bravo host that her mother has been rather cordial about the entire thing.

“She actually has been pretty calm,” Burruss laughed. “She’s been trying to not say too much or get into it. Sometimes the internet conversations with people, their opinions about our divorce can get in their heads. They don’t know what’s going on between he and I. The lawyers are lawyering.”

Earlier this month, Tucker shot back at claims that he stayed inside the guest house at their home “rent-free,” suggesting that he was actually “removed” from their Atlanta-area dwelling.

According to a court filing, Tucker said he did not want to fight Burruss about the situation in order to “preserve peace and stability.”