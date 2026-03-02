Ryan Coogler becomes first director to win the award for Best Cast Ensemble twice at the Actors Awards

UH OH UH OH UH OH Ryan Coogler made history…AGAIN. Last night, as we celebrated Michael B. Jordan fulfilling a lifelong dream by receiving his first Actor Award (formerly the SAG Awards), Coogler made history by becoming the first director in the award show’s history to win the best ensemble award twice, which he first one in 2018 for his film “Black Panther.”

While Coogler did not join the cast on stage to accept the award, he watched in the crowd as his award-winning ensemble cast accepted the award, and Hollywood veteran Delroy Lindo spoke on their behalf.

“This project is anointed, and from that standpoint, we were all anointed to be a part of this incredible journey created by the genius Ryan Coogler,” Lindo said. “We brought ourselves. We brought our hearts, we brought our souls. We brought our spirits to this endeavor, and to be recognized by you all…Thank you doesn’t come anywhere near to encompassing what we feel, the gratitude.”

Now, this is not the first time Coogler has made history this award season with his project “Sinners.” The historical vampire horror film earned a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations. Similarly, Coogler became the first Black director to win the Best Original Screenplay award at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). “Sinners” left a resounding impression across audiences, especially Black audiences, as they watched various pieces of their cultures shine on IMAX screens last year. Now, as the film powers through a victorious award season, viewers and Hollywood stars alike can’t contain their excitement for the film and its cast receiving their well-deserved flowers; hence, Viola Davis’ relatable reaction to presenting Jordan with the award for best male actor in a leading role.

While Coogler did not offer an acceptance speech during the Actor awards, the “Black Panther” director did speak about his cast while accepting the NAACP Image Award for best picture.

“They were all brilliant. They were all amazing. I miss them all. Moments like this give me another chance to spend time with all of them. It’s awesome,” he shared. “I want to acknowledge the audience for wrapping your arms around the movie, man. We made a movie and you guys in y’all arms, it became something else. It became something special. Since our people have been here for over four centuries, it’s always been a lot of lies told about us. And a lie, no matter how powerful the person saying it is, it’s still a lie. The truth, no matter how little power the person has in saying the truth, is still the truth. And the truth is, y’all are loved. Y’all are beautiful. And y’all are powerful and mighty.”