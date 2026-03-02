“Sinners” surges into Oscar season as Michael B. Jordan scores major Actor Awards win

Two weeks before Hollywood’s biggest night, “Sinners” may have officially shifted the momentum of this year’s Oscar race.

Ryan Coogler’s ambitious gangster vampire epic emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, taking home best ensemble cast and best male actor for star Michael B. Jordan. The ceremony, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, is widely viewed as one of the strongest predictors ahead of the Academy Awards, largely because actors make up the Academy’s largest voting bloc.

For fans and awards watchers alike, the message was clear: “Sinners” is no longer just a contender. It’s a frontrunner.

Jordan earned best actor honors for his demanding dual performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the 1930s-set supernatural drama. The film follows the siblings as they return home to the American South after World War I to open a juke joint, only to find their town under siege by vampires.

Accepting the award at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, Jordan appeared visibly stunned.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” he admitted from the stage, moments after presenter Viola Davis celebrated his win with an audible scream of excitement.

The victory marked a significant upset in a crowded category that included Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Jesse Plemons. Jordan had not secured major precursor wins leading into the ceremony, making Sunday night’s outcome one of the season’s biggest surprises.

Still, the moment carried deeper meaning for the actor, who reflected on his early ambitions of becoming part of the acting community he admired growing up.

“It was this club I wanted to be in so bad,” Jordan said, recalling his dream of earning a SAG card as a young performer. “That kid from North Jersey is standing here right now.”

He also paid tribute to his mother, thanking her for driving him to auditions in New York during financially difficult years. “When we didn’t have enough money… when we were looking for gas money,” he said, grounding the victory in the sacrifices behind his rise.

Later in the evening, Jordan returned to the stage alongside the cast as “Sinners” won best ensemble, reinforcing the film’s strength not just as a star vehicle but as a collaborative achievement.

The project marks the fifth partnership between Jordan and director Ryan Coogler, whose creative relationship has become one of Hollywood’s most defining actor-director collaborations. From “Fruitvale Station” to “Creed” and the “Black Panther” films, Coogler has repeatedly positioned Jordan in roles that expand both his emotional range and cultural impact.

Jordan acknowledged that trust directly during his speech.

“I want to thank you, Ryan Coogler, for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do, and to be fearless and to create a safe space for us to find the truth,” he said.

That creative risk appears to be paying off historically. “Sinners,” which blends period drama, music, horror, and social commentary, earned a record 16 Academy Award nominations and has grossed $369 million worldwide, proving that bold, genre-defying storytelling can resonate both critically and commercially.

The film’s awards momentum extends beyond Hollywood guild recognition. Just one night earlier, Jordan dominated the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, winning Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Ensemble Cast for “Sinners,” further cementing the film’s cultural and industry impact.

As Oscar voting enters its final stretch ahead of the March 15 ceremony, “Sinners” now carries undeniable momentum.

And for Michael B. Jordan, the journey feels full circle.

“This ride has been unbelievable,” he told the audience. “Thank you for welcoming me in and making me feel seen.”