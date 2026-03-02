 ‘Scary Movie 6’ drops first trailer on a mission to ‘cancel cancel culture.’

After years of speculations and rumors, the “Scary Movie” franchise is back and offering a first look at its highly anticipated “Scary Movie 6.” Reuniting the original castmates Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Regina Hall, and Anna Faris, the trailer also includes surprise appearances from stars like Kai Cenat and Kim Wayans.

Like its predecessors, “Scary Movie 6” parodies hit horror films like “Ma,” “Sinners,” “Smile,” “M3GAN,” “Scream,” “The Terrifier,” and “Get Out.” Pushing the bounds of comedy, just as they did 25 years ago, Marlon says this film is more than just a reboot.

“This movie is multi-generational. It’s a conversation comedically that is needed, that needs to be had from our generation down to Gen Alpha. It’s all inclusive,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “What we’re trying to do is bring back laughter. This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture.”

“We’re gonna do what we always do. We’re gonna make fun of everybody because we’re equal opportunity offenders,” he continued. “We have a recipe, we have a formula that you can’t mimic or copy. It’s how we grew up, and it’s how we see the world. It’s the household we were raised in with the sense of humor that we all were governed with, that we inherited from our mother. We like to be fearless. Yet still do things with kid gloves to let people laugh at themselves.”

Scary Movie 6 arrives in theaters June 12.