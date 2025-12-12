Can society handle another ‘Scary Movie?’ Regina Hall isn’t sure, but she filmed ‘Scary Movie 6’

In the age of cancel culture and social media, will the “Scary Movie” franchise’s typical controversial jokes still land? These are the questions actress Regina Hall asked herself before signing on to film “Scary Movie 6”

“I think comedy and maybe the limits that you can push have changed,” Hall told Entertainment Weekly. “To where it’s like, ‘Could we even do Scary Movie 1 now? Can we hack this man? Can we have balls coming out? Can we have a d— in an ear?’ Boy, did we get to do it at a great time.”

Hall, who plays Brenda in the comedy-horror-spoof series, recently revealed that she and some of the original cast members of the original “Scary Movie” just finished filming the newest installment. In addition to the original cast, Hall noted the return of the Wayans brothers, who created “Scary Movie,” but had left the franchise after its first few films. Keenen Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans are set to write and produce “Scary Movie 6,” which made a noticeable difference for Hall.

“I think when I heard about it, I was like, ‘Oh, wow,'” Hall shared, reflecting on the reboot. “And then when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, boy, the Wayans are back. They’ve done it again. [It’s] the only way [the reboot] works.”

As for her character, Brenda, the actress admits, “She’s still crazy,” and remains best friends with Anna Faris’ character, Cindy. For Hall who recently starred in “One Battle After Another,” returning to her comedic roots, has been “fun.”

I’m really excited to do that kind of humor again. There’s a very specific type of broad humor that’s in Scary Movie,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It means a lot that people want to see at 25 years later. I mean, that means more than anything.”

“Scary Movie 6,” is set to premiere in theaters June 12, 2026.