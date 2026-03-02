Wu-Tang Clan reveal founding member Oliver ‘Power’ Grant’s cause of death

Last week, Wu-Tang Clan members like Method Man, GZA, and Raekwon shared individual tributes to Oliver “Power” Grant, a special member of the Hip-Hop group’s family who reportedly passed on February 24. Over the weekend, the Wu-Tang Clan issued an official statement honoring Grant, who played a pivotal role in the group’s foundation, and revealing his cause of death.

“On behalf of the Grant and WuTang Family, it is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Oliver ‘Power’ Grant,” the statement posted to social media read. “Power transitioned on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, following a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. A true fighter until the end, he was surrounded by his mother, his children, his family, and his closest friends.”

Grant is the second star to recently die of pancreatic cancer. In October 2025, music communities grieved the loss of D’Angelo, who died after a silent battle with pancreatic cancer.

Though the 52-year-old was not a rapping member of the group, Wu-Tang Clan described Grant as “a visionary force, a pillar of the Wu-Tang family, and a global architect of culture.” Having been a childhood friend of group leader RZA’s older brother, Divine, the entrepreneur and producer invested in the group early on, helping the group secure funding and studio time for their first album. In addition to financial backing, Grant also led the creation of Wu Wear, one of the first artist-owned streetwear brands in the mid-1990s, which would go on to generate tens of millions in annual sales.

“It was the honor of his life to pour his love, wisdom, and brilliance into his family and his community. His impact was singular; there will never be another to take his place,” the statement continued. “We send peace and blessings upon his soul. Power will always be loved, and his legacy will forever remain.

“Greatness is not what you have, but what you give,” they added.

The joint statement also revealed that Grant’s wake will take place on March 13 and the funeral on March 14. While the family is grateful for the “overwhelming outpouring of love and support from around the world,” they ask for “continued respect and privacy.”