Clifton Powell reflects on not making money as an actor until his 50s

Sheryl Lee Ralph won her first Emmy at 66. “Abbott Elementary” star William Stanford landed his breakout role at 74. And for actor Clifton Powell, he didn’t start making money from his work until he was in his 50s. And while social media often praises these actors for their tremendous careers, the years leading up to those milestones were not easy.

In an interview with “The Art of Dialogue,” Powell reflected on some of the struggles he faced despite appearing in popular sitcoms like “Roc” and films like “Menace II Society” and “Rush Hour.” In a season when fans recognized him as a big star, living a lavish lifestyle with the latest cars, the actor recalls multiple instances where he was embarrassed for driving a “scooter” and “a lil Ford Festiva.”

“[W]hen I look back on those days, I just feel blessed that I didn’t quit. Because you get a lot of flak when you’re broke and poor and Black and dark,” Powell said. “I’ve been through it. I’ve been left at clubs because I ain’t had no money, and then those same people circle back when you’re rich.”

“I never let it stop me, but it’s been a lot,” he continued. “And it doesn’t stop. … I really didn’t start making money until I was almost in, like, [my] early fifties.”

Clifton Powell reveals he really didn't start making money until his early 50s and tells actors not to quit, saying, "It's never too late."



(🎥: The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/U1afckf83Y — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 2, 2026

Though Powell struggled to wrap his head around the public criticism for his mode of transportation at the time, now at 64 he notes understanding how being in the “limelight” leaves you “open” to public perception, both good and bad. Citing Stanford as an example of actors seeing success later in life, the “Deep Cover” star concluded with advice to budding stars.

“I’m saying this to the young artists out there who may be struggling … you can’t put a timeframe on this, man,” Powell said. “You just gotta do your work. You gotta stay faithful. You gotta try to be good to people. You gotta stay vigilant.”