T.I. has lone regret about son King Harris jumping into beef with 50 Cent

T.I. might have tempered down the barrage of diss tracks he sent 50 Cent’s way, but there are a few things he wishes hadn’t occurred.

During a sitdown with “The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show,” the Atlanta rapper reiterated that he didn’t need a beef with 50 to boost awareness for his hit single “Let ‘Em Know.” Cutting his dreadlocks and returning to his classic fade did all that. However, when asked if he was a fan of sons King and Domani jumping in the beef with diss tracks of their own, Tip said he gained zero enjoyment out of it.

“No, I don’t enjoy it,” T.I. said around the 7-minute mark of the hour-long interview, particularly when King decided to go scorched earth at the G-Unit mogul. “I spent so much time trying to get this lil n—a off the ledge. Now, he has justifiable means to undo all of the teaching that I’ve been teaching.”

However, he did admit he was proud of how both his sons defended their mother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who became the butt of several since-deleted memes posted by 50.

“​​I’m a logical, reasonable man of respect,” T.I. said. “I raise my children to be men of respect. Logical, reasonable and not to be emotional. The one thing that I am proud of this is that the women and children in our families see that it’s a line of men that’s here against who the f–k ever.”

He added, “We not here to defeat. I’m here to defend. I’m here to protect what’s ours. I’d die in the streets about this sh-t here.”

When asked when he felt things went a little too far in the beef, T.I. pointed directly at the video of King wearing a shirt with 50’s deceased mother on it.

“I said that’s enough when I seen that T-shirt,” the Atlanta rapper said. “I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated. I don’t just be out here doing unto others how I don’t want to be dealt with. But they’re like, ‘It’s in response!’ It’s over with. Let that sh-t go, man.”

For two weeks, it seemed like T.I. wouldn’t let up dropping diss tracks toward 50. While the origins of their feud date back to a failed Verzuz battle between the two, things escalated once 50 posted an old video of T.I. online, followed by subsequent memes dissing the Harris family in total. 50 has yet to respond on a record, and it looks like he won’t be doing so anytime soon.

Meanwhile, “Let ‘Em Know” is one of the early hits of 2026. The song, part of T.I.’s retirement album “Kill The King,” is currently No. 1 at urban radio and on several charts, from Instagram to Billboard.