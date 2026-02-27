T.I.’s son Domani enters 50 Cent feud with fiery new diss track

“Yo mama” comments are one of the most polarizing disses in Black communities, and this week, T.I.’s children exemplified how far things can go when mamas are involved.

In the Harris household, rap is a family affair. So when 50 Cent and T.I. reignited their long-running beef, naturally, his children, King Harris and now Domani, hopped in to defend their family—particularly their mama. After King shared his response to 50 Cent posting unflattering pictures of Tiny Harris earlier this week, Domani, 24, shocked fans with the release of a new diss track entitled “Ms. Jackson.”

Posted to Instagram, the diss samples OutKast’s 2000 hit and speaks directly to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson. Opening the tracker with a simple question, the 24-year-old asks Ms. Jackson, “Am I overreacting or is it valid?”

“I wanna have a one-on-one convo about the man you sacrificed your life for so the world could see his talent,” he continued. “He’s a legend now, I guess it worked out, but I need some answers/ Are you happy with the way he been holding your family name?”

However, the track’s tone quickly gets more heated as Domani alludes to ending the “In Da Club” rapper’s life in a metaphor about a cat’s nine lives, alluding to the nine times 50 Cent was shot in 2000.

“One more will ring the bell, and I don’t wanna do it,” he continued. “He used to be something / We thought it was a joke, but now we see it’s something awful in him / I offer him a chance to reunite with you, and I’ll do it / Nothing left to do, so I just send him to you, Ms. Jackson.”

T.I. and 50 Cent’s simmering beef was reignited earlier this month when the Atlanta rapper shared he lost respect for the Queens rapper for backing out of their anticipated Verzuz battle. Since then, in true 50 Cent fashion, the rapper has clapped back on social media, posting jokes and memes and throwing shots at T.I., his wife, and their son, King. In response to the back and forth, T.I. released his own diss tracks letting 50 know he’s messing with “The Right One.”