‘A walking miracle’: Billy Porter details life-threatening battle with sepsis

Award-winning actor and fashion icon Billy Porter is opening up about a frightening health crisis that nearly took his life.

In a new interview with TS Madison’s “Outlaws” podcast, Porter, 56, revealed that he recently survived a severe case of urosepsis, describing himself as a “walking miracle” after spending days on life support.

Porter explained that he initially went to the hospital for what he believed was a routine health issue. But doctors soon discovered a kidney stone trapped in his urethra.

“When they got in there, there was so much pus, and bile, and infection behind the stone. It bubbled up, and I went uroseptic in minutes,” he shared.

According to medical experts, urosepsis typically begins with a urinary tract infection that spreads into the bloodstream if left untreated. The condition can rapidly lead to organ failure and requires immediate treatment with antibiotics, IV fluids, and Intensive care.

For Porter, the situation escalated so dramatically that he spent days fighting for his life.

“I was dead for three days,” the performer revealed while recounting the ordeal, which required doctors to place him on a form of life support known as an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, or ECMO machine.

The health scare also forced Porter to step away from Broadway last fall. At the time, he was starring as the Emcee in the revival of “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” but the production ultimately closed earlier than expected after his sudden exit due to illness.

Though the experience was traumatic, Porter says he now sees it as a reminder of how fragile life can be.

“And as I sat in my hospital bed, reflecting, there were a couple of things I heard,” Porter said. “The first thing I heard was: Work smarter, not harder. The second thing I heard was: Be obedient and answer the call. And the third thing I heard was: Don’t you ever stop telling the truth again. I unconsciously silenced myself for fear that I wouldn’t be on the A-list anymore.”

Porter previously about the experience in a December social media post.

“It’s been a very, very challenging four months,” Porter shared. “I’m on the road to a full recovery.”

Now that his health is improving, Porter is ready to return to work. According to Variety, Porter is set to appear in the upcoming film, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” He will play Magno Stift, a designer for the tributes. He’s also currently developing a James Baldwin biopic based on David Leeming’s biography of the author/activist.