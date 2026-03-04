Drug and alcohol abuse fueled Lamar Odom’s ‘rockstar lifestyle’ and led him to experience ‘the afterlife’

In 2015, Lamar Odom made headlines when news surfaced of the nearly fatal overdose that caused him to suffer 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks. However, what fans didn’t know about that season of his life is that the NBA star witnessed the afterlife, at least that’s what he says in the newly released trailer of his forthcoming Netflix documentary series.

In the “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom” trailer, Odom and his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian relive the details of that day and the basketball turned reality star’s silent battle with drug and alcohol abuse.

“The afterlife isn’t what people make it out to be,” he shared. “I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks. That’s not no average s***.”

However, as the former basketball player’s friend notes in the trailer, Odom was not living an average life. His “rockstar lifestyle” led to multiple rehab stints, which Kardshain says he would escape and go on “drug benders” where “no one could find him.”

It has been almost 11 years since Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, and the former athlete continues to battle substance abuse. In January of this year, following his DUI arrest, Odom checked into rehab to treat his marijuana addiction, fearing it would cause him to relapse into abusing other substances.

“After a recent incident, he took a step back to reflect and address triggers he’s been dealing with,” his manager, Gina Rodriguez, told People magazine at the time, revealing that the former NBA star made the “personal decision” to seek treatment to “reset and focus on his health.”

Viewers will be able to watch the documentary tracing Odom’s rise to NBA fame and battle with substance abuse on March 31.