‘I’m working for legacy now’: LisaRaye McCoy and her granddaughter share an adorable moment at the American Black Film Festival Honors

While there is plenty of discourse about the need for more Black award shows, LisaRaye McCoy made certain that she had a memorable time at the American Black Film Festival Honors in Los Angeles last month.

Joined by her 9-year-old granddaughter, Bella, on the red carpet, the veteran actress let the youngster steal the show during an interview with HelloBeautiful. The young child, decked out in a gold sequined top, called her grandmother “inspiring.” As the child continued to praise her grandmother, LisaRaye was nearly speechless.

“Some of the lessons I’ve learned from her include how to cook and bake. She’s basically taught me everything that I know now. She even taught me how to look good on the red carpet and everything,” Bella said.

LisaRaye added, “This is it right here. I’m working for legacy now. Even when I hear interviews that I did a long time ago, this feels different. This level is different. Just looking at her and knowing that I have to be an example for her in the house before she goes outside the house is a privilege to me. It’s absolutely an honor. That’s my number one job.”

In an Instagram post recapping their look, LisaRaye doted on her granddaughter, calling her “my favorite red carpet date.”

“ABFF HONORS 2026 With my Grandbaby @bellaraejeune My favorite Red Carpet Date,” she wrote. “Thank you @iamnicolefriday @jefffriday for an amazing evening year after year. Congratulations to all the honorees @americanblackfilmfestival.”

The 10th annual ABFF Honors saluted several actors and actresses who starred in major motion pictures, television shows, and more. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received the Entertainment Icon Award, Angela Bassett received the Excellence in the Arts Award, Salli Richardson-Whitfield was honored with the Evolution Award, Jennifer Hudson was bestowed the Renaissance Award, Damson Idris was presented with the Horizon Award, and Ryan Coogler, wife Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian were given a special tribute.