‘We have enough’: Godfrey renews call for Black entertainers to stop seeking white validation after BAFTAs, praises Image Awards

Comedian Godfrey has used social media to speak his truth. In the wake of Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo having the N-word shouted at them at the BAFTA Awards last month, the longtime comedian and actor is taking a stand.

In a five-minute Instagram video, Godfrey outlined his frustrations with Black entertainers being forced into certain spaces where their greatness and dignity are policed. He even transitioned his thoughts to restaurants that often vie for the esteemed Michelin Awards, signaling out a beloved Nigerian restaurant that didn’t receive the honor.

“I think we should have our own thing and stop going to these things, stop getting validation from these motherf–kers,” he began. “It’s the same thing with the food industry. They don’t want to give a Michelin star to Tatiana, a Nigerian restaurant which has been killing it in New York City, it’s because it is Nigerian-owned, they don’t wanna give a Michelin star … f–k them!”

In his video caption, Godfrey further elaborated on his points.

“Black people, it’s time we stop going to [these] award shows and other platforms looking for validation and create our own stuff,” he wrote. “We have enough millionaires & billionaires to do it. We have enough creators, we have enough stars, we’ve proven that we can sell tickets at the box office.”

He continued, “Look at ‘Black Panther,’ look at ‘Sinners.’ Why do we need to continue to get the validation from white people [for] ‘Sinners,’ all kinds of films! Wesley Snipes saved Marvel! We have to start valuing ourselves to where we know our award shows [are] valuable. F—k the Oscars! F—k the Golden Globes. They want to start snubbing us left and right. Why can’t we make up our own award show?”

The discourse follows Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards, where the “Sinners” cast and others were saluted for their achievements in 2025. Over the past 25 years, Black entertainers have attended several award shows celebrating Black achievement, from the BET Awards to the Soul Train Awards. However, BET, which is owned by Paramount, announced last year that the Soul Train Awards were on indefinite pause.

Outside of the BET and the NAACP Image Awards, Black creativity has been celebrated at the American Black Film Festival, ABFF Honors, the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon, the AAFCA Awards and Black Music Honors. It is not to say that Black artists should no longer win awards from shows and institutions that have traditionally shunned them, but there should be a greater emphasis on award spaces that center and uplift Black people. The belief of needing “our own” awards has long permated in Black Hollywood and beyond.

Godfrey also suggested the awards be named after Black legends such as Sidney Poitier or James Earl Jones.

“I’m sick and tired of the same ol BS!” he said, before transitioning to what he loved about the NAACP Image Awards. “Watching Deon Cole do an amazing job hosting. Seeing Michael B Jordan’s speech. Hearing Regina Hall’s incredible speech. Listening to the legendary Viola Davis, and Angela Bassett’s speeches. It just felt like this was a moment. And after this BAFTA situation, I think it’s time we stop going to these shows.”