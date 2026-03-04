Pinky Cole jokes she’s been kicked to the curb after bankruptcy filing

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Pinky Cole is finding some humor in what that actually means.

On Tuesday, March 3, a day after it was announced that the Slutty Vegan founder had filed for bankruptcy following a tumultuous few years with the brand, the entrepreneur poked fun at misconceptions about the move in an Instagram post.

“What people think happens after you file for bankruptcy,” she wrote over a video in the post.

In the clip, the founder, dressed in a black Versace robe, knit cap, sunglasses, and tennis shoes, has her bags packed and rolls a suitcase with her French bulldog under her arm as she walks down a long hallway and out the front door. She then mournfully shuffles past a Bentley parked in the driveway before halfheartedly attempting to hitchhike, playing up the idea that filing for bankruptcy means becoming destitute overnight.

In the caption, she added simply, “damn that’s crazzzzzzzzzyyyyyyyy.”

Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The joke came just one day after news broke that Cole filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, March 2, citing nearly $1.4 million in debt. While the filing certainly does not mean Cole and her pup are out on the streets, Chapter 11 allows businesses and individuals to reorganize their finances while continuing operations.

Cole, who originally hails from Maryland, launched Slutty Vegan in 2018 as a food truck in Atlanta, before the plant-based concept quickly exploded into a cultural phenomenon. At its height, the brand expanded to 14 locations across the country and was once valued at roughly $100 million. Her journey with the business, which includes losing and buying it back, has had its ups and downs.

The Chapter 11 filing is intended to restructure the company’s finances and stabilize the business as it continues to operate its restaurants.

In the meantime, Cole is also preparing to step even further into the spotlight. Just days before the bankruptcy news broke, it was announced that the wife and mother will be joining the cast full-time on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which is set to premiere on Sunday, April 5, on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET. and streaming the next day on Peacock.