White House says Trump administration warned tourists not to travel to Middle East ahead of Iran strikes

The White House said that the Trump administration is organizing flights to bring tourists in the Middle East back to the United States and defended itself against questions about why evacuation protocols were not set to ensure their safety ahead of President Trump’s ordered strikes in Iran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday told reporters that the State Department is working to arrange charter flights to and from the Gulf region to bring U.S. citizens back home and assured reporters that commercial flights are “taking off intermittently” from countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Dubai, and Qatar. The Trump spokesperson said charter flights began bringing back Americans on Monday and will continue to in the coming days.

“More than 17,500 Americans have safely returned home from the Middle East, with over 8,500 American citizens returning home to the United States,” said Leavitt, who urged U.S. citizens in the region to register with the State Department so that the diplomatic agency can identify where they are and provide travel options. The press secretary said the “free of charge” flights are expected to become “increasingly available as time goes on.”

But many tourists stranded overseas who have taken to the press and social media have said they have received little help or answers, particularly when trying to reach U.S. embassies. A hotline that the Trump administration set up for Americans in the Middle East had a recording that said, “Please do not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation.” It was later changed to say, “The U.S. has committed to helping U. S. citizens who want to leave the region to do so. If you are calling for assistance with travel, please stay on the line.”

When confronted about the travel nightmare many tourists are facing in the Middle East, Leavitt defended the administration against criticisms, saying that the State Department had issued several travel advisories for countries in the Gulf region dating back to January.

“The Secretary of State issued Level 4 travel advisories dating back to January for many of these countries in the region. On January 14, the U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia advised personnel and Americans to exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to any military installation,” said Leavitt. She continued, “On February 11, the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs shared a list of countries with Level 4 do not travel advisories.”

The Trump spokesperson said the State Department was “all hands on deck” in advising Americans to exercise extreme caution and not travel to the region. She added, “You can’t be much more clear than that.”