Yvette Nicole Brown wishes people would focus on issues like ICE rather than Nicki Minaj

While headlines and social media users seem to be focused on Nicki Minaj’s sharp pivot into right-wing politics, actress Yvette Nicole Brown urges the public to turn their attention to more prominent socio-political issues that can actually impact their daily lives.

“You see this pin?” Brown said while pointing to an ICE Out pin. “This is what matters in the world. What a rapper who supports a pedophile says does not matter to me. This matters to me.”

She continued: “Voting rights matters to me, the fact that Black people are villainized, the fact that DEI is villainized, those things matter. What that woman thinks and why she supports a pedophile in office does not matter. Let’s get ICE out, let’s make sure that people can vote, and let’s get this country back to being a kind, wonderful place for all. The rest is vapor and noise. It does not matter.”

The moment stems from an interview with TMZ, where the reporter inquired about Brown’s opinion on the recent backlash comedian Deon Cole has received from Minaj’s fanbase following his NAACP prayer, during which he said: “I want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj. She’s been going through a lot lately, but hasn’t been herself, Lord. I believe whatever is in her a— is affecting her brain. Take it out of her a—.”

“Deon is brilliant, and I thought the NAACP Awards were amazing,” Brown said, sharing her reaction to the discourse. “I think he’s a comedian, and we’re going to let comedians do what comedians do. I don’t think anybody who got a hit didn’t deserve it. And it was playfully done. What’s the problem?”

“I think sometimes people use God a lot to threaten people. I fear God only. And if I leave this earth because I said something, Nicki Minaj, that’s sad for the people that would do that for Nicki Minaj, but I’m not afraid of those people. Bring what you got. I serve the Lord, I speak the truth. If you’re not kind to people, I will speak about it. If you hate me because I talk about people that are unkind, then what does that say about you?” she added.

Ultimately, Brown’s message is very simple. Remember what matters, which according to her includes: kindness, decency, diversity, equity and inclusion, and ongoing current events like the US’ involvement in international conflicts.

“Why are we at war? Make sure you’re registered, make sure you vote, and let’s get kind people in office so they can make things better for all of us. That’s what matter,” she concluded.