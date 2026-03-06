There are 306 Black-owned bookstores in the US, and now you can easily track all of them

Here at theGrio, spotlighting Black-owned businesses is something we take seriously, but even we can’t catch them all. Fortunately, the National Association of Black Bookstores (NAB2), an organization dedicated to amplifying and preserving Black literary culture, just made that task a whole lot easier with the launch of a first-of-its-kind directory that connects readers and shoppers with Black-owned bookstores nationwide.

The National Black-Owned Bookstore Directory is an index of Black owned bookstores, facilitating the discovery of Black-operated brick-and-mortar stores, mobile bookstores, pop-up vendors, and online sellers. In addition to its online directory, NAB2 released a “State of the Black Bookstore” report. According to the organization’s research, there are currently 306 Black-owned bookstores in the United States.

“The growth of Black-owned bookstores across the country reflects the strength and relevance of these institutions today,” said NAB2 founder Kevin Johnson in a statement. “This report establishes a clear national record of where Black bookstores are operating and how they function. By bringing this information together, we are creating a foundation that supports their continued presence and informs how the industry engages with them.”

In an era dominated by mega-retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble, the resilience and growth of Black-owned bookstores is genuinely something to celebrate. But the report also makes clear that celebration alone won’t sustain them: nearly 90% reported annual revenue under $250,000, a sobering reminder of just how much our support matters. And it’s not only bookstores that need us; despite a slight uptick in overall book sales, Black authors saw a 14% decline.

“Black bookstores have always done more with less,” Yvonne Blake, owner of the oldest Black-owned bookstore in Philadelphia, shared in a press release. “We have survived by serving our people, protecting our stories, and holding space when few others would. This report tells the truth plainly. It honors the work that came before us while making clear what must change if these bookstores are going to be here for the next generation.”

Ready to find your nearest Black-owned bookstore? Start with NAB2’s directory.