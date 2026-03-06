DOJ releases Epstein files containing accuser’s sexual assault allegations against Trump

After reports that the Epstein files were missing memos related to sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump, the Department of Justice has released new details of the unverified claims made by a woman who said she was assaulted by Trump in the 1980s when she was a minor.

The memos stem from four interviews in 2019 that the alleged victim conducted with the FBI in its broader investigation of pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to a CNN analysis, the woman, whose name is redacted in the FBI files, said she was physically and sexually assaulted decades ago by Epstein and his male associates, starting when she was about 13 years old.

The alleged victim recalls that when she was between the ages of 13 and 15, Epstein “drove her and/or flew her to either New York or New Jersey,” where she was taken to a “very tall building.” It was there that she said Epstein introduced her to Trump. The woman claimed Trump asked everyone in the room to leave and “mentioned something to the effect of, ‘Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,'” according to a FBI description of the woman’s comments in the interview.

Trump then allegedly unzipped his pants and put her head “down to his penis,” the woman told agents. She said she bit Trump, who then struck her and said “words to the effect of, ‘get this little bitch the hell out of here.’”

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 05: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event celebrating 2025 MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF in the East Room of the White House on March 05, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The woman alleged that she was also “almost run off the road” by other cars and received threatening telephone calls that she believed had to do with Epstein or Trump. During her last interview with the FBI, the woman expressed being uncomfortable being recorded and asked, “What’s the point?” of coming forward with the allegations against Trump, given that the statute of limitations had likely passed, according to FBI agents.

President Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing as it relates to the scrutiny of the Epstein files and Epstein’s crimes. Though he admits they were once friends, he said they had a falling out years before his 2019 prosecution.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence.”

The Trump spokesperson questioned the accuser’s credibility, pointing to her criminal record. According to the Miami Herald, she was arrested for theft in the past, but the charges were dismissed.

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” said Leavitt.

President Trump has raised suspicions over his connections to Epstein since returning to office for a second term. Despite making a campaign promise to release the full FBI files on Epstein to avenge his victims and expose his accomplices, Trump tried to convince Republicans not to vote in favor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. After those attempts failed, he ultimately signed the bipartisan bill. However, Trump has exhibited anger when asked about the Epstein files, telling reporters, “I think it’s really time for the country to maybe get onto something else.”

The missing memos related to the allegations against Trump, along with other redactions or omissions, have only continued to fuel speculation.