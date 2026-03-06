Grambling State secures trademark for iconic ‘G’ logo after near 30-year legal battle

Since 1998, Grambling State University has been embroiled in a legal fight over its iconic black-and-gold “G” logo. On Monday (Mar. 2), the school revealed a decades-long triumph had finally come.

According to KNOE, the school finalized the federal trademark registration for the “G” under U.S. Trademark Registration No. 8148992.

Since the days of Eddie Robinson walking down the sidelines as the school’s head football coach, the Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ logo has become synonymous with excellence and pride for the school representing North Louisiana and the GramFam. However, the school sought to secure exclusive rights to the logo, as a similar “G” is used by the Green Bay Packers and the Georgia Bulldogs.

“This was a detailed and strategic process that required patience, precision, and partnership,” Penya Moses, Vice President for Administration and Business Affairs, said. “Working alongside Kean Miller and engaging constructively with peer institutions, we focused on demonstrating the distinctiveness and legacy of Grambling State University’s ‘G’ — a symbol that has represented Tiger pride for generations.”

“We appreciated the professionalism of our counterparts in helping establish clear boundaries that allow each institution’s mark to stand on its own. Securing federal registration strengthens our ability to protect the mark, expand licensing opportunities, and steward the University’s brand with integrity for years to come.”

In the modern age of college athletics, brands matter. And Grambling’s ability to own its trademark and control how it is used commercially and allowing the University to dictate which deals employing the “G” meet the institution’s standards.

“This registration represents more than a legal achievement, it is a declaration of ownership over our history, our excellence, and our brand,” Dr. Martin Lemelle, Jr., Grambling State University president, said. “VP Moses’ leadership throughout this process was exceptional. She worked diligently with Kean Miller and ensured that our university’s interests were advanced with clarity and confidence. Because of her stewardship and collaboration, Grambling State now stands on even stronger footing to protect and leverage one of our most powerful institutional assets.”