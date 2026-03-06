Netflix to no longer invest in Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever

Meghan Markle‘s As Ever brand launched nearly one year ago with both a Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” and an assorted collection of teas, jam, honey and baking mixes.

Eleven months later, the streaming giant is pulling its investment behind the lifestyle brand.

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life. As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety regarding the move. “We look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told Variety that the brand is “grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

“With Love” aired two eight-episode seasons between March and August of 2025. Notable guests included actress Mindy Kaling, life coach Jay Shetty, and chef José Andrés. One of the show’s biggest fans? Actor Bryan Tyree Henry.

During a 2025 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Henry gushed about the show and shared that it was a bonding moment for him and Elizabeth Olsen while filming “Panic Carefully.”

“She’s created these things like flower sprinkles, which you can apparently put on anything you want to eat,” Henry told Clarkson. “So Lizzie and I were like, ‘We need to get in the flower sprinkles game!’ We’ve started a whole flower sprinkles gang, we’re also trying to get on the show!”

Sadly, Netflix has yet to confirm whether “With Love” will return after releasing a Christmas special last year. The show isn’t completely done at Netflix as Meghan attempts to figure out what is the best format for the show.